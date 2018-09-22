Batla House first look: With I-Day 2019 release, John Abraham-starrer set to clash with Brahmastra

Actor John Abraham on Friday, 20 September, unveiled the first look of his film Batla House, and announced that it will hit the screens on 15 August 2019, clashing with Brahmastra and Made In China.

The Batla House makers is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008.

John posted the film's poster on Twitter:

Encounters: 70 Cases: 33 Convictions: 22 Gallantry Awards: 9 Accusations: 1 “When everything you’ve achieved could be wiped out in that one moment.” The story of India’s Most Decorated/Controversial Cop@itsBhushanKumar @nikkhiladvani @TSeries @EmmayEntertain @johnabrahament pic.twitter.com/krYFmqracU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 21, 2018

Known for doing patriotic movies like Madras Cafe and Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran and his latest release Satyameva Jayate, John will once again be seen donning the patriotism on his sleeve in Batla House by essaying police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav who led the Batla House encounter.

On 22 April, he posted the image for his look in the film, where he is seen in the uniform of the police officer, with such phrases as 'India's most decorated, controversial cop', 'Indian Mujahideen' and 'Judicial conspiracy' in the foreground.

In the poster, John can be seen in a policeman's avatar and he is surrounded with several news headlines of the encounter.

Helmed by director Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah.

While announcing the release date, Advani tweeted: "Have waited for a long time for this story to be told. Unveiling an explosive account of one of the most controversial events to have rocked modern India."

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 10:25 AM