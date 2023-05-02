Box Office: After 2.0 & Kabali, Chiyaan Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan 2 set to become sixth Tamil film to achieve this feat
Ponniyin Selvan 2 has entered the Rs 200 crore club at the global box office.
Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, which released last Friday at the box office, has turned out to be a money-spinner not only in India but across the globe. Talking about the domestic market, Ponniyin Selvan 2 passed the Monday test with flying colours as it raked in Rs 23.10 crores nett yesterday. It currently stands with a grand total of Rs 105.40 crore.
#Kollywood Movies, that have done ₹ 200 Crs+ Nett at the All-India Box office..
1. #Enthiran
2. #Kabali
3. #2Point0
4. #Vikram
5. #PS1
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2023
Since the film has garnered rave reviews from film experts and cinegoers, PS-2 is expected to remain steady in the weekdays. Starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman and Vikram Prabhu, the film is based on Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan.
View this post on Instagram
The music of the film is composed by the Academy Award winner AR Rahman and the camera is cranked by Ravi Varman. The editing department is handled by Sreekar Prasad while Eka Lakhani has headed the costume department. As per the reports, the budget of both parts is Rs 500 crore.
Breaking barriers & soaring high. ⚔️ #ps2 #PonniyinSelvan2 pic.twitter.com/X4Ke8SdTX2
— Vikram (@chiyaan) May 1, 2023
Backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office and is soon expected to cross the lifetime business of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Thala Ajith’s Thunivu to emerge as the highest Tamil grosser of the year. Since there no big Kollywood releases in the coming days, Mani Ratnam’s directorial will continue its dominance in the domestic market.
