Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their family members and close friends.

By now the whole world knows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are man and wife. What is not known to the outside world is that the wedding was planned for December 2022. All of Ranbir and Alia’s close friends were informed to keep themselves unoccupied on certain dates in December.

The wedding was planned for not before December, as Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s bungalow KrishnaRaj on Pali Hill is under complete renovation. Ranbir wanted to host the wedding at his bungalow and then move into KrishnaRaj as Man and Wife with his mother Neetu Kapoor.

This was what Rishi Kapoor had wished. However, the renovation is taking far longer than expected. The Ranbir-Alia wedding was initially planned for December, keeping in mind the bungalow’s renovation. But then something came up, and Ranbir –Alia had to hastily prepone their wedding. That ‘something’ being Alia’s Hollywood offer Heart Of Stone where Alia co-stars with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It is being directed by Tom Harper. Heart Of Stone is to start filming in December.

Alia had two choices. To either postpone her already-delayed wedding plans or opt-out of the Hollywood project.

It was Ranbir who provided a solution. “Why would you leave such a prestigious project? And why not marry sooner rather than later?’ Ranbir is said to have suggested to Alia.

Alia who has been looking forward to marrying Ranbir for the last three years and being decked up as a bride since she was born (“I was born to dress up as bride,” she told me) grabbed the opportunity to be Mrs Ranbir Kapoor eight months ahead of schedule.

They will move into KrishnaRaj as soon as it is ready. For now, they will share an apartment in Vaastu the building a stone’s throw away from KrishnaRaj, where the wedding and the wedding reception took place.

Both Alia and Ranbir own property in the highrise Vaastu, though on different floors.

It is now being heatedly debated between the families of the bride and groom as to which of the two apartments in Vaastu should be the couple’s temporary residence.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.



