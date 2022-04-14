Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will shift to Krishna Raj Bungalow after their wedding. The couple has dedicated a special room for Rishi Kapoor in their new residence.

The wedding news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is currently the hottest news in the B-Town. The lovebirds are set to exchange the wedding vows today at Vastu today. The pre-wedding rituals are underway with the Haldi ceremony, which will be followed by Chooda ceremony.

Post their marriage, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will shift to their new love nest Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is currently under renovation process. Talking about the prime property, it was bought by the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. Situated at Pali Hill, Bandra, the bungalow has been their home with Ranbir and Riddhima spending close to 35 years at this place.

The 15-storey building will take six years to complete, however, the first two floors are almost ready, which are expected to be Ranbir-Alia and Neetu's homes respectively. The rest of the rooms will be rented out. The couple's home will also have a room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor. All the favourite things of the veteran actor including his chair, bookshelf and other things will be housed in that special room.

As per the reports, the couple has spent a lot of time designing their new home and tried to make it as cosy and homely as possible.

A few minutes back, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others were snapped at RK's residence for the pre-wedding festivities. The couple will also hold a special puja ceremony ahead of their pheras at Vastu. The intimate wedding will have limited guests including family members and close friends.

