Ranbir and Alia have now officially become Mr and Mrs Kapoor as the duo tied the knot today at the Vastu residence. The couple, who has been dating for over 5 years exchanged the wedding vows and took pheras in the presence of family members and close friends.

The duo took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the wedding ceremony, the guests arrived in colour co-ordinated outfits as the theme of the wedding was white and gold. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Rahul Bhatt and Karan Johar were seen in the shades of pink.

As the ceremony commenced indoors, we saw members of Ranbir and Alia's team arriving and distributing sweet boxes to the media who had assembled outside the gated complex.

As per Alia's security in charge, the couple will arrive outside their residence after 7 pm and pose for the pictures. "Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed," Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia's security in-charge, told reporters outside the Vastu apartment building.

The two haven't made any appearance since their wedding festivities began on Wednesday with the intimate mehndi ceremony. Neetu Kapoor, meanwhile, posted an Instagram picture of henna on her hand, with the name of her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, written on her finger.

In the next few days, the couple will move to their new love nest Krishna Raj Bungalow at Bandra's Pali Hill along with Neetu Kapoor.

With inputs from PTI

