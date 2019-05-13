Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff's campus caper gets leaked on Tamilrockers after few hours of theatrical release

Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, that released this Friday has become the latest prey to piracy. The Punit Malhotra directorial was made available on the torrent site of TamilRockers within a few hours of its release.

The college rom-com, that opened in theatres last Friday on 10 May, received negative reviews from all quarters for its plot cliches, treatment of female characters, and Tiger Shroff’s acting. Despite that, the film opened at Rs 12.06 crore at the domestic box office.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 is set around a school competition that shows the lead cast of students locking horns with a rival school to win the trophy.

Before Student of the Year 2, the highly-anticipated Marvel film Avengers: Endgame and Bollywood film Gully Boy both were leaked online by the piracy site, though in a low quality print. The most recent film to get leaked on Tamilrockers immediately after its release was Vamshi Paidipally's Telugu drama Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde in key roles, that opened in theatres last Thursday on 9 May.

