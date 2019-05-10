Maharshi: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde-starrer leaked by TamilRockers within hours of its release

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has been leaked online by piracy website TamilRockers, within a few hours of the film releasing in cinemas, writes News18. A notorious piracy website, TamilRockers allows users to illegally download latest movies and TV shows. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Jagapathi Babu, Maharshi marks the Telugu superstar's 25th film as a lead actor.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly-anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Maharshi joins the list of major South Indian films like K13, Petta, Viswasam, Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven, Kanchana 3, which were made available for illegal download and streaming.

Avengers: Endgame, which opened in Indian theatres on 26 April, also faced the same fate. While piracy usually affects the box office performance of a film, the leak did not affect Endgame's collection. However, the same can not be said of Mahesh's film, reports Indian Express.

In February, the Film Federation of India (FFI) had asked the government to tackle the problem of online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. The Madras High Court had even banned 12000 websites to stop piracy.

Advertisement

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 12:18:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.