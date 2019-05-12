You are here:

Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff-Ananya Panday's sequel earns Rs 14.02 cr on Day 2

FP Staff

May 12, 2019 11:49:56 IST

Student of the Year 2 took a jump of 16 percent on its second day of release and earned Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday. These figures bring the total to Rs 26.08 crore in two days. Trade analysts report that it is the second highest opener in Tiger's career after Baaghi 2which raked in Rs 25.10 crore on Day 1. However, SOTY2 has been criticised for its plot cliches, treatment of female characters (played by Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria) and Tiger Shroff's acting.

The business on Sunday could be affected, evening onwards, owing to the Indian Premiere League (IPL) final.

SOTY 2 has no Bollywood competitor but it clashes with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that the film's earnings should not be affected because it is arriving two weeks after Endgame, which has slowed down at the box office. SOTY 2 has joined the list of Hindi language films released this year that crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening day earnings. Kalank takes the top spot followed by KesariGully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 11:49:56 IST

tags: Ananya Panday , Bollywood , box office , Box office collection , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , CriticalPoint , SOTY2 , Student of the Year 2 , tara sutaria , Tiger Shroff

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Ananya Panday on making her debut with Student of the Year 2: It's a masala entertainer, a 'bubble-gum' film

Ananya Panday on making her debut with Student of the Year 2: It's a masala entertainer, a 'bubble-gum' film

Before Student of the Year 2, all you need to know about its two leading ladies — Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday

Before Student of the Year 2, all you need to know about its two leading ladies — Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday

Student of the Year 2 song Jatt Ludhiyane Da charts Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's budding campus romance

Student of the Year 2 song Jatt Ludhiyane Da charts Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's budding campus romance