Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff-Ananya Panday's sequel earns Rs 14.02 cr on Day 2

Student of the Year 2 took a jump of 16 percent on its second day of release and earned Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday. These figures bring the total to Rs 26.08 crore in two days. Trade analysts report that it is the second highest opener in Tiger's career after Baaghi 2, which raked in Rs 25.10 crore on Day 1. However, SOTY2 has been criticised for its plot cliches, treatment of female characters (played by Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria) and Tiger Shroff's acting.

The business on Sunday could be affected, evening onwards, owing to the Indian Premiere League (IPL) final.

#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better... #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

SOTY 2 has no Bollywood competitor but it clashes with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that the film's earnings should not be affected because it is arriving two weeks after Endgame, which has slowed down at the box office. SOTY 2 has joined the list of Hindi language films released this year that crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening day earnings. Kalank takes the top spot followed by Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 11:49:56 IST

