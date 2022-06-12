Actress Rasika Dugal took to Instagram and shared a reel showing preparations for the much-awaited Mirzapur season 3.

Actor Rasika Dugal on Sunday said she has started rehearsals for the much-awaited third season of the popular crime drama series Mirzapur. Dugal took to Instagram and shared a reel, showing several trunks with the name tags of the show's primary characters. On the show, the 37-year-old actor features as the deviant Beena Tripathi.

"Prep #Mirzapur3," she wrote.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the first season of the Prime Video series premiered in 2018 garnering acclaim and becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most-watched shows in India.

The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiyaa.

Mirzapur also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar, among others.

