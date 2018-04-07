You are here:

Raid becomes fourth film in 2018 to cross Rs 100 cr mark after Padmaavat, Baaghi 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

FP Staff

Apr,07 2018 15:28:00 IST

No One Killed Jessica director Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid has made its way to the coveted Rs 100 crore club. In its box office run of 22 days — ever since release on 16 March — the Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz-starrer has been going strong at the ticket counters, setting the cash registers ringing. On 7 April, the film's collection is estimated at Rs 100.41 crore.

Poster of Raid. Twitter@RaidTheFilm

Poster of Raid. Twitter@RaidTheFilm

It is the fourth film in the year 2018 to achieve this feat after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2.

Noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box-office report of Raid:

While the first day collection was a bit slow, the film struck a chord with audiences eventually and has since experienced remarkable growth.

In the film, Devgn plays an income tax officer in 1981 Lucknow, who is a morally upright guy willing to be subjected to innumerable transfers in exchange of exposing the rich for the sake of the poor. In his righteous and noble pursuit to erode corruption from every layer of Indian administrative system, Devgn crosses paths with Saurabh Shukla. Shukla portrays the role of the archetypical corrupt politician who is a self-assured tax evader. He is confident that the income tax department is incompetent of exposing him.

Raid is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, and Abhishek Pathak's Panaroma Studios. It marked the second collaboration of the lead pair — Devgn and D'Cruz — after 2017's Badshaaho.

Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 15:28 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 15:48 PM

tags: #Ajay Devgn #Baaghi 2 #BuzzPatrol #CriticalPoint #Padmaavat #raid #Raj Kumar Gupta #Saurabh Shukla #Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

also see

Baaghi 2 box office collection crosses Rs 100 crore; third film of 2018 to do so, after Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Baaghi 2 box office collection crosses Rs 100 crore; third film of 2018 to do so, after Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the male moviegoer: Why the film's a hit despite its 'anti-women' plot

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the male moviegoer: Why the film's a hit despite its 'anti-women' plot

Baaghi 2 box office collection at Rs 25 crore; Tiger Shroff-starrer registers biggest opening of 2018

Baaghi 2 box office collection at Rs 25 crore; Tiger Shroff-starrer registers biggest opening of 2018