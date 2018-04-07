Raid becomes fourth film in 2018 to cross Rs 100 cr mark after Padmaavat, Baaghi 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

No One Killed Jessica director Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid has made its way to the coveted Rs 100 crore club. In its box office run of 22 days — ever since release on 16 March — the Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz-starrer has been going strong at the ticket counters, setting the cash registers ringing. On 7 April, the film's collection is estimated at Rs 100.41 crore.

It is the fourth film in the year 2018 to achieve this feat after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2.

Noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box-office report of Raid:

Here’s the fourth 💯 cr film of 2018... #Raid crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 22... [Week 4] Fri 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.14 cr. India biz. HIT. ₹ 100 cr Club - 2018#Padmaavat#SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS#Baaghi2#Raid

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2018

While the first day collection was a bit slow, the film struck a chord with audiences eventually and has since experienced remarkable growth.

In the film, Devgn plays an income tax officer in 1981 Lucknow, who is a morally upright guy willing to be subjected to innumerable transfers in exchange of exposing the rich for the sake of the poor. In his righteous and noble pursuit to erode corruption from every layer of Indian administrative system, Devgn crosses paths with Saurabh Shukla. Shukla portrays the role of the archetypical corrupt politician who is a self-assured tax evader. He is confident that the income tax department is incompetent of exposing him.

Raid is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, and Abhishek Pathak's Panaroma Studios. It marked the second collaboration of the lead pair — Devgn and D'Cruz — after 2017's Badshaaho.

Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 15:28 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 15:48 PM