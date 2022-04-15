Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14. The intimate ceremony was attended by family members and close friends of the couple.

After dating for around five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot yesterday in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by family members and close friends. While the pics of their fairytale wedding went viral on social media like a wildfire, Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the couple didn't take seven pheras but took only four.

Explaining the significance behind this, Rahul told India Today, "He (the pandit) explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record."

The duo tied the knot at RK's Vastu apartment, which was decorated with yellow dreamy lights. Celebs and family members like Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Rahul Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar marked their attendance in the wedding ceremony.

Post their wedding, Ranbir and Alia came out of the venue and posed for pics for paps. The couple is expected to move to their new love nest Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is situated at Bandra's Pali Hill along with Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, the couple will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, which is scheduled to release on September 9. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the fantasy action-adventure film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles.

