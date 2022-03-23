Aamir Khan is one of the few mainstream Bollywood voices to come out in support of The Kashmir Files. Why is he then being trolled on Twitter for his positive response to the film?

There has been widespread silence in the Hindi film industry on the unprecedented success of The Kashmir Files. For a fairly symbiotic ecosystem that thrives on mutual support and returning favours, Bollywood's lack of leverage to The Kashmir Files is rather curious.

However, Aamir Khan recently opened up about the film at a recent promotional event of SS Rajamouli's pan-India film RRR, that is slated to release this Friday in cinemas.

What did Aamir Khan have to say about The Kashmir Files?

"I will definitely watch the film. It is a part of our history which is heartbreaking. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is really very sad. Every Indian should watch the film made on this subject, and should recall how it feels when a person goes through such trauma," said Khan on Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's period drama that chronicles the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Exodus.

However, Khan's shoutout was not taken very warmly by fans of the film, several of whom called the actor out on Twitter for his alleged double standards and opportunism.

Let's talk Turkey

Two years ago, while Khan was filming his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey, he reportedly requested to meet Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan to discuss his philanthropic efforts associated with his NGO Paani Foundation.

Emine tweeted a picture with the actor, and thanked him for shooting in Turkey. The tweet led to Khan's trolling, thanks to the controversial stand taken by Emine's husband, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Kashmir issue.

When the Turkey president visited Islamabad earlier that year, he lent support to Pakistan in the Kashmir issue. “Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times,” Erdogan had said in the Pakistan parliament, apparently referring to India revoking Article 370 in August 2019.

Panchjanya, the official mouthpiece of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had critcised Khan for filming in Turkey despite the problematic political stance of its president.

Laal Singh Chaddha... caught red-handed?

Several on Twitter also labelled Khan's kind words for The Kashmir Files as opportunism since his big-budget film Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for release on 11 August after years of delays.

Many Twitter users claimed Khan's word of appreciation for The Kashmir Files, despite having not watched it, is a result of his insecurity for the prospects of Laal Singh Chaddha, that has already seen multiple delays because of the cinema shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, it is the official Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994].

