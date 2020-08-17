Aamir Khan, who is filming Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey, meets first lady Emine Erdogan in Istanbul
Aamir Khan shot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh, Amritsar, Kolkata and Chandigarh before heading to Turkey.
Aamir Khan, who is currently in Turkey to film Laal Singh Chaddha, recently met the Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan at Huber Mansion in Istanbul on 15 August.
According to a Turkish daily, the meeting was held at the request of the actor and he informed the first lady about the various socially responsible activities he has been conducting in India.
Here is Erdogan's tweet
I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW
— Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020
Khan previously Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh, Amritsar, Kolkata and Chandigarh before the shoot was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Khan will essay the role played by Tom Hanks in the original. Kareena Kapoor Khan also stars in the drama. This film will mark their reunion after 3 Idiots in 2009.
The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is set to release on Christmas 2021. Khan is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which went on floors in October.
