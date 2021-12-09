RRR trailer: The period film starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others, is set for release on 7 January, 2022

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has finally released the trailer of his upcoming magnum opus RRR (Rise Roar Revolt). The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Ray Stevenson. After being delayed due to the pandemic, RRR is set for a theatrical release on 7 January, 2022.

The film draws inspiration from the Motorcycle Diaries and the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s, in which Ram Charan’s role is characterised by fire and NTR’s part is signified by the element, water.

The RRR team took to social media to share the YouTube links to RRR trailer in five languages, namely, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The trailer, which is three-minutes-long, shows Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, who is a protector of a marginalised community. The Britishers bring in Ram Charan (who plays Alluri Seetharama Raju) to teach a lesson to Bheem. Later, they become friends and revolt against the Britishers.

Watch trailer here:

Earlier, the makers had planned to release the film's trailer on December 3. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the makers postponed the trailer launch to December 9.

RRR is produced on a massive budget by DVV Danayya under his production house, DVV Entertainment. Reportedly, the film's budget stands at Rs 450 crore. RRR is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film will release in over 1,000 screens across the globe.

