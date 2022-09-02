Mega Blockbuster has created a buzz around the town and the star cast has left the fans confused and thrilled at the same time.

Deepika Padukone shared a poster for her upcoming film Mega Blockbuster on Friday. Deepika used the hashtags “Trailer Out 4th Sept” and “Mega Blockbuster” along with the caption “Surprise.” On Thursday, Rashmika Mandanna also posted a brand-new announcement on her social media account. On Instagram, the actor posted a poster of herself from her upcoming film Mega Blockbuster. She wrote, “Fun Stuff,” along with the hashtags “Mega Blockbuster,” “Trailer Out Sept. 4,” “Excited,” and “Collaborate.” Rashmika is pictured joining her hands and grinning at the camera in the poster. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and cricketer Rohit Sharma have all shared posts with a similar theme.

Kapil Sharma wrote in the caption of a project poster he posted on Instagram, “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye, hope aapko pasand aaye” along with the hashtags Mega Blockbuster and Trailer Out 4th Sept. Kapil can be seen smiling and folding his hands in the poster. Along with posting a photo of herself from the project’s poster on Instagram, Trisha Krishnan also wrote, “Can’t keep calm!” and added the hashtag Stay Tuned.

Actor Karthi, who is also a part of the project, shared a poster of himself on Twitter with the caption, “Stay tuned to find out more…!” with hashtags Mega Blockbuster and Stay Tuned. Cricketer Rohit Sharma too has shared a poster of himself from the project on Instagram. He captioned it, “Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind” with hashtags Trailer Out 4th Sept and Mega Blockbuster.

