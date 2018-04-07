Blackmail box office collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-starrer opens to a slow start with Rs 2.71 cr

Irrfan Khan's Blackmail, co-starring Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh, opened in theatres to an average response. While the industry has given a thumbs up to the film, the reviews have been mild with most critics complaining of a predictable screenplay. But what remains a fact — a unanimous verdict — is Irrfan's inimitable acting prowess that steers the film through the end.

The film has minted around Rs 2.81 crore on its opening day, which is decent enough for a niche genre like black comedy in India.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#Blackमेल had a slow start in morning shows, but gathered momentum post evening at plexes [like most metro-centric movies]... Sat and Sun biz is crucial... Will give an idea of how strong it will sustain on weekdays... Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2018

In the film, Irrfan portrays the character of Dev who is so engrossed in his work that he can barely make time for his wife (played by Kulhari). One day, when he decides to surprise her by going home early with a bouquet of flowers, he is left shocked to watch his wife in bed with her ex-lover (Singh).

While in the most stereotypical way, a man would opt for two options — either kill his wife or kill his wife's lover, Irrfan's character decides to blackmail the wife's lover. Portraying the unusual and complex role with ease, Irrfan has been receiving appreciation from all quarters.

Co-produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackmail is directed by Abhinay Deo, who has previously helmed films like Delhi Belly and Force 2.

Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 14:13 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 14:13 PM