Soni Razdan on Rangoli Chandel's claims against Mahesh Bhatt: Don't wish to be drawn into this madness

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan has responded to Rangoli Chandel's allegations, where she said that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had thrown a chappal (shoe) at Kangana Ranaut when she refused to do a film with him. When asked to comment on the social media feud, Razdan told Pinkvilla, "I do not wish to be drawn into this madness."

In a now-deleted tweet Soni had questioned what Kangana's personal agenda was. She had written, "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break ... she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ... ?" (sic)

Previously, Rangoli had criticised Alia and Soni. She had hinted at their British citizenship and said that they are "using and abusing" the country's people and resources as well as "lying about intolerance and spreading hatred".

Rangoli also lashed out at Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath, who has been accused of sexual assault, in De De Pyaar De. Ajay had earlier shown support to the #MeToo movement when he declared that he would not work with people who had been accused in the movement.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 12:11:52 IST

