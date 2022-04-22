After Akshay Kumar issued an apology for featuring in a tobacco company's advertisement, Ajay Devgn opened up on endorsing such brands.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently featured in an ad for a tobacco company's pan masala brand along with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan but after facing backlash on social media, he stepped down as brand ambassador and said that he no longer will be associated with the brand and apologised to his fans.

Ajay Devgn, who has been associated with the tobacco brand for several years, opened up about the whole controversy and told News 18, "I don’t want to discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I’d say is that when you are endorsing something it’s a personal choice. Everyone is mature to take a decision for themselves."

The Singham star defended himself for appearing in the tobacco company ad and said, "There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren’t. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

On April 21, Akshay Kumar issued an apology to fans on his social media accounts, that read, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.- Akshay Kumar".

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently busy in the promotions of Runway 34, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and others in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens on April 29.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​