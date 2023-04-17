Baba Siddique’s Iftar party on Sunday was attended by several renowned figures from the Hindi film and television industry. This party, held at the Taj Land’s End in Mumbai, witnessed celebrities like Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Urmila Matondkar, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Subhash Ghai and Bharti Singh making an appearance.

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan was also present at the party, along with co-contestants Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shehnaaz Gill also attended the event.

Salman appeared dashing in a fashionable black pathani suit. The Dabangg star can be seen being greeted by the paparazzi with chants of “bhaijaan”. As Salman arrived at the venue, Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique warmly greeted him. The trio posed together for the paparazzi.

Salman Khan is gearing up for his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh, the film is the remake of 2014 Ajith Kumar starrer-Veeram.

Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill made heads turns with their outfits. Pooja looked gorgeous in a black saree. Shehnaaz once again gave her followers style goals with her heavily embellished red salwar kameez. She completed the outfit with a blush pink dupatta.

Preity Zinta looked like a queen in her bright yellow Anarkali suit. The Dil Se actor coordinated her suit with a dupatta of the same shade and minimal accessories.

Emraan Hashmi also attended the Iftar party in a white embroidered kurta. The actor is set to appear alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

On Sunday, Kajol Devgn made headlines once again for her fashion choice. She was spotted at an award show wearing a dazzling silver dress. In a video that has been circulating recently, Kajol can be seen struggling to move comfortably in her high heels.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. The Baazigar star is reportedly going to feature opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in Ibrahim Ali Khan directorial debut, Sarzameen.

