A rather interesting discussion between Shehnaaz, Raghav and Siddharth regarding ‘100 mein kitne sau(100) hain’ was caught on camera on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The video clip shows Shehnaaz posing as a journalist and asking Raghav a question that totally confounds the latter. Raghav appears to be stumped by the question ‘100 mein kitne sau hain?’ and can be seen visibly confused and trying to figure out an answer in his head.

Fortunately for Raghav, Siddharth joins in and saves the day and gives an answer to Shehnaaz’s question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

What’s the answer? Check out the BTS video released by the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to find out.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.