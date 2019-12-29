You are here:

Bollywood Awards 2019: Rani or Kangana? Rap or Niyam ho? Ayushmann or Ranveer? A pick of the year’s best work

As a sequel to my list of Best Bollywood Films 2019, here is what I like to call my Bollywood Awards 2019 (insert smiling emoji here). Meaning: this is my personal pick of the best actors, directors, songs and technicians – nominees and winners – in categories generally recognised at most film awards worldwide.

Every list has parameters, here are mine. India as a whole is the largest producer of films worldwide, and Bollywood is a popular nickname for one of the country’s largest film industries, that is, the Mumbai-based industry that makes films almost entirely in the Hindi language. This article features selections from Bollywood, which means they have all been backed by a Bollywood producer. I will shortly be publishing a selection from the Kerala-based industry a.k.a. Mollywood that makes films primarily in the Malayalam language. For practical reasons, I have made my choices from among films released in mainstream theatres, not festivals alone, and for the moment not direct-to-online releases either although next year I will probably include the latter too.

There are anywhere from four to seven nominees in each category, all arranged in alphabetical order.

In terms of quality of films released, Bollywood has performed terribly in 2019. Where I could not find even four films to nominate in any particular category, I have dropped that category entirely. This is why you will not find a Best Music section here.

Lists such as one this tend to be contentious. I hope mine will spawn debates, but not acrimony. More important, I hope it introduces readers to some lesser-known gems you missed during the year and prompts you to seek them out.

BEST FILM

Nominees (all nominee lists are in alphabetical order):

Article 15

Gully Boy

Mardaani 2

Sonchiriya

The Sky Is Pink

And the award goes to...

Article 15

BEST DIRECTOR

Nominees:

Anubhav Sinha (Article 15)

Abhishek Chaubey (Sonchiriya)

Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2)

Shonali Bose (The Sky Is Pink)

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

And the award goes to…

Anubhav Sinha (Article 15)

BEST WRITING

Nominees:

Article 15: Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Gully Boy: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Mardaani 2: Gopi Puthran

Sonchiriya: Abhishek Chaubey, Sudip Sharma

The Sky Is Pink: Shonali Bose, Nilesh Maniyar

And the award goes to…

Article 15: Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

Nominees:

Alia Bhatt (Kalank)

Kangana Ranaut (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Sky Is Pink)

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal)

And the award goes to…

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Rajkummar Rao (Made In China)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Sushant Singh Rajput (Sonchiriya)

And the award goes to…

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE)

Nominees:

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Amrita Singh (Badla)

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Sara Arjun (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga)

Sayani Gupta (Article 15)

And the award goes to…

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE)

Nominees:

Aparshakti Khurana (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Kumud Mishra (Nakkash)

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (Article 15)

Siddhanth Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Tony Luke Kocherry (Badla)

Viineet Kumar (Saand Ki Aankh)

And the award goes to…

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (Article 15)

BEST CAST

Nominees:

Article 15:

Ayushmann Khurrana, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sushil Pandey, Ronjini Chakraborty, Isha Talwar, Sumbul Touqeer, Ashish Verma, Nasser

Gully Boy:

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Raaz, Sheeba Chaddha, Nakul Roshan Sahdev

Notebook:

Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal, Mir Mohammed Mehroos, Mir Sarwar, Mozim Bhat, Mir Mohammed Zayan, Soliha Maqbool, Baba Hatim, Adiba Bhat, Hafsa Ashraf Katoo, Madikha Parvez Ratta, Bareen Faheem, Ahmed Rigoo, Neelofer, Hemant Kher

Sonchiriya:

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Sampa Mandal, V.K. Sharma, Khushiya

And the award goes to…

Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sushil Pandey, Ronjini Chakraborty, Isha Talwar, Sumbul Touqeer, Ashish Verma, Nasser

BEST SONG

Nominees:

Apna time aayega (from Gully Boy):

Composition: Dub Sharma, Divine

Lyrics: Divine, Ankur Tewari

Singing: Ranveer Singh

Bakaiti (from Milan Talkies):

Composition: Rana Mazumder

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singing: Sukhwinder Singh, Benny Dayal

Control (from Chhichhore):

Composition: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singing: Nakash Aziz, Manish J. Tipu, Geet Sagar, Sreerama Chandra, Amitabh Bhattacharya

Dil ka telephone (from Dream Girl):

Composition: Meet Bros

Lyrics: Kumaar

Singing: Meet Bros Featuring Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz

Jingostan beatbox (from Gully Boy):

Composition: Dub Sharma

Lyrics: Dub Sharma

Singing: Dub Sharma

Niyam Ho (from Super 30):

Composition: Ajay Atul

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singing: Arohi Mhatre, Aditi Prabhudesai, Pragati Joshi, Maithili Panse, Sonal Naik, Rucha Soman, Deepti Rege, Deepanshi Nagar, Ann Fernandes, Dr Pallavi Shyam Sundar, Shivika Rajesh, Riddhi Sampat, Kinjal Shah, Umesh Joshi, Vijay Dhuri, Mandar Pilvalkar, Vivek Naik, Rahul Chitnis, Saurabh Wakhare, Janardan Dhatrak, Gaurav Medatwal, Chaitanya Shinde, Abhishek Jhawar, Nimish Shah, Yash Kapoor, Mayukh Pareek

And the award goes to…

Apna time aayega (from Gully Boy)

Composition: Dub Sharma, Divine

Lyrics: Divine, Ankur Tewari

Singing: Ranveer Singh

BEST EDITING

Nominees:

Chandan Arora (Mission Mangal)

Devendra Murdeshwar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Nitin Baid (Gully Boy)

Monisha R. Baldawa (Badla)

Shivkumar V. Panicker (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

And the award goes to…

Nitin Baid (Gully Boy)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees:

Anuj Rakesh Dhawan (Sonchiriya)

Hari Vedantam (Milan Talkies)

Jay Oza (Gully Boy)

Jishnu Bhatacharya (Mardaani 2)

Manoj Kumar Khatoi (Notebook)

Mitesh Mirchandani (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti (Saand Ki Aankh)

And the award goes to…

Jay Oza (Gully Boy)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Nominees:

Ayush Ahuja (Gully Boy)

Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Ganesh Gangadharan, Nihar Ranjan Samal (Mardaani 2)

Kunal Sharma (Sonchiriya)

Subash Sahoo (Made In China)

And the award goes to…

Ganesh Gangadharan, Nihar Ranjan Samal (Mardaani 2)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nominees:

Aditya Kanwar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Dhananjay Mondal (Milan Talkies)

Mayur Sharma (Made In China)

Nikhil Kovale (Article 15)

Rita Ghosh (Sonchiriya)

Sukant Panigrahy (Mardaani 2)

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (Gully Boy)

And the award goes to…

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (Gully Boy)

MOST INTERESTING DEBUTANT IN A LEAD OR SUPPORTING ROLE

Nominees:

Mir Mohammed Mehroos (Notebook)

Pranutan Bahl (Notebook)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Shraddha Srinath (Milan Talkies)

Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2)

Notes:

* Shraddha Srinath has acted in films outside Bollywood but I have included her here for two reasons: one, Milan Talkies is her Bollywood debut, and two, she is comparatively new in the profession anyway.

* Vishal Jethwa is a known TV actor, but he made his big screen debut with Mardaani 2.

And the award goes to…

Mir Mohammed Mehroos (Notebook)

