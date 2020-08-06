Bobby Deol's digital debut Class of 83, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2 get release dates
Class Of 83 and Sadak 2 are among the latest Bollywood films to get a direct-to-digital release in the wake of coronavirus outbreak
Bobby Deol's Class of '83 and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 will be available in streaming platforms this month. The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed many makers to consider a digital release.
Deol is all set to return to the screens with his digital debut, a noir-style cop thriller. The film is the third collaboration between Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment after Bard of Blood and Betaal.
Class of '83 will be out on Netflix on 21 August. Netflix shared the release date alongside Deol as a hardened cop. In the film. he will be seen as a police academy dean who is tasked with training five of his students as assassins. According to the official logline, this is his act of vengeance against police corruption and the underworld
Here is the announcement
Bobby Deol's deadliest weapon is his poker face. #ClassOf83 @thedeol @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @soniiannup @itsbhupendraJ @Ninad_Mahajani @Hiteshbhojraj @prithvikpratap pic.twitter.com/2iJb6YvAfh
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 6, 2020
Atul Sabharwal has directed the film, which also stars Anup Soni, Bhupendra Jadawat, Joy Sengupta, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj, Prithvik Pratap and Ninad Mahajani.
The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book The Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police, which focuses on a group of "prominent encounter specialists who have been credited with bringing back the rule of law in the city". They were trained by former Maharashtra DGP Arvind Inamdar, most likely the character Deol is set to play.
Meanwhile, Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback will be out on 28 August on Disney+ Hotstar. The sequel of the 1991 drama with Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur besides the original pair.
Alia tweeted the release date alongside a poster of the film.
Here is her post
Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta @mohankapur #akshayanandd pic.twitter.com/nbLPnSOx35
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 6, 2020
Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film has been produced by Mukesh Bhatt.
