live

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports over 56,000 new cases, takes total to 19.6 lakh; toll now at 40,699

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 5,95,501, according to the Union Health Ministry.

FP Staff August 06, 2020 09:44:30 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports over 56,000 new cases, takes total to 19.6 lakh; toll now at 40,699

Highlights

10:26 (ist)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

India registers over 5.9 lakh actives cases, fatality rate to 2.07%

There are 5,95,501 active COVID-19 cases in the country presently which contribute 30.31 per cent of the total cases. The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the data stated.

This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.
10:03 (ist)

Coronavirus in Mizoram LATEST Updates

29 security personnel among 33 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

Thirty-three people, including 29 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 537, a Health Department official said on Thursday.

Mizoram now has 251 active COVID-19 patients, while 286 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate in the state stands at 53.25 per cent, the official said, adding that one patient, who has migrated to Assam, is not included in the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally.
09:39 (ist)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

India registers over 56,000 new cases, takes total to 19.6 lakh

India registers 56,282 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 19,64,536. The toll rises by 904 to 40,699.
09:34 (ist)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

Over 6.6. lakh samples tested yesterday, says ICMR

As many as 6,64,949 samples were tested on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 5 August is 2,21,49,351.
09:19 (ist)

Coronavirus in Gujarat LATEST Updates

PMO announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of those killed in fire

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet.
09:01 (ist)

Coronavirus in Gujarat LATEST Updates

Gujarat CM orders probes in hospital fire, asks for report within 3 days

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe and the CM has ordered for a report within 3 days.
08:46 (ist)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Ahmedabad hospital fire 
08:36 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

New drug RLF-100 shows dramatic results for critical COVID-19 patients

Doctors at a hospital here have used a new drug called RLF-100, also known as aviptadil, that has led to rapid recovery from respiratory failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients, reports PTI.

The drug has been approved by the FDA for emergency use at multiple clinical sites in patients who are too ill to enter the FDA's Phase 2/3 trials.
08:13 (ist)

Coronavirus in Gujarat LATEST Updates

8 killed after fire breaks out in COVID-19 hospital

Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said. The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.
08:06 (ist)

Coronavirus in Assam LATEST Updates

Assam's total COVID-19 cases cross 50,000-mark

Assam’s total crosses the 50,000-mark with 2,284 new infections, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Six additional deaths take the state’s toll to 121.
08:03 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Zydus Cadila to start second phase of vaccine candidate trials today

Zydus Cadila announced Wednesday that its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, going by the name ZyCoV-D, was found to be both safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers in Phase I human trials, which began on 15 July 2020. The vaccine candidate will begin Phase II trials on Thursday, 6 August, the company said.

Read full report here

07:59 (ist)

Coronavirus in US LATEST Updates

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

US testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results.

An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6 percent over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb, an indicator that the virus is still spreading uncontrolled.
07:57 (ist)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

Novavax signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Serum Institute

Novavax Inc said it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate reports Reuters.

The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the "Pandemic Period" in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 06, 2020 - 10:26 (IST)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

India registers over 5.9 lakh actives cases, fatality rate to 2.07%

There are 5,95,501 active COVID-19 cases in the country presently which contribute 30.31 per cent of the total cases. The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the data stated.

This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

Aug 06, 2020 - 10:03 (IST)

Coronavirus in Mizoram LATEST Updates

29 security personnel among 33 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

Thirty-three people, including 29 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 537, a Health Department official said on Thursday.

Mizoram now has 251 active COVID-19 patients, while 286 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate in the state stands at 53.25 per cent, the official said, adding that one patient, who has migrated to Assam, is not included in the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally.

Aug 06, 2020 - 09:39 (IST)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

India registers over 56,000 new cases, takes total to 19.6 lakh

India registers 56,282 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 19,64,536. The toll rises by 904 to 40,699.

Aug 06, 2020 - 09:34 (IST)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

Over 6.6. lakh samples tested yesterday, says ICMR

As many as 6,64,949 samples were tested on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 5 August is 2,21,49,351.

Aug 06, 2020 - 09:19 (IST)

Coronavirus in Gujarat LATEST Updates

PMO announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of those killed in fire

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet.

Aug 06, 2020 - 09:01 (IST)

Coronavirus in Gujarat LATEST Updates

Gujarat CM orders probes in hospital fire, asks for report within 3 days

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe and the CM has ordered for a report within 3 days.

Aug 06, 2020 - 08:46 (IST)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Ahmedabad hospital fire 

Aug 06, 2020 - 08:36 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

New drug RLF-100 shows dramatic results for critical COVID-19 patients

Doctors at a hospital here have used a new drug called RLF-100, also known as aviptadil, that has led to rapid recovery from respiratory failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients, reports PTI.

The drug has been approved by the FDA for emergency use at multiple clinical sites in patients who are too ill to enter the FDA's Phase 2/3 trials.

Aug 06, 2020 - 08:13 (IST)

Coronavirus in Gujarat LATEST Updates

8 killed after fire breaks out in COVID-19 hospital

Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said. The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

Aug 06, 2020 - 08:06 (IST)

Coronavirus in Assam LATEST Updates

Assam's total COVID-19 cases cross 50,000-mark

Assam’s total crosses the 50,000-mark with 2,284 new infections, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Six additional deaths take the state’s toll to 121.

Load More

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 5,95,501, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city.

India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18 lakh, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day. However, the recoveries have also increased to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 percent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 percent, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 percent of the total caseload.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to 4 August with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three Indian drug manufacturers on Wedensday launched Favipiravir, an antivral which has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in COVID-19 patients.

While Lupin's Covihalt costs Rs 49 per tablet in India, BDR Pharmaceuticals's BDFAVI will be available at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. Alkem Laboratories too launched ''Alfluenza'', but the cost per tablet is not available.

Case fatality rate drops to 2.09%

A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 2.09 percent, according to the health ministry.

"With an increasing number of COVID-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8 per cent increase in the recovered cases in the last 14 days," the ministry said in the statement.

With 6,19,652 tests conducted on Tuesday, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402.

The tests per million have seen a sharp increase to 15,568.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates India reports over 56000 new cases takes total to 196 lakh toll now at 40699

Representational image. AP

SC suggests cheaper treatment in smaller towns

The Supreme Court has suggested that there should be cheaper treatment for COVID-19 infected patients in smaller towns and asked the Centre to consider the aspect of prompt release of claims by insurance companies which cannot keep their hands off at the time of pandemic.

The apex court was told by the Centre that health is a state subject and primary responsibility in terms of management of COVID-19 rests with the states.

In a report filed in the top court, the Centre proposed that states "may on a priority basis arrive at fair rates for private hospitals to ensure that there is no over-charging from COVID-19 patients or indiscriminate hikes for patients".

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which was hearing the pleas including the one filed by advocate Sachin Jain who has sought direction for regulating the cost of treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals across the country, suggested that there should be cheaper treatment for coronavirus infected patients in smaller towns.

The top court made the suggestion after counsel appearing for private hospitals said that uniform price capping may not be feasible as it may vary in big and smaller cities.

State-wise figures

Of the 857 fresh deaths reported by the central health ministry on Wednesday, 300 are from Maharashtra, 110 from Karnataka, 108 from Tamil Nadu, 67 from Andhra Pradesh, 54 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 25 from Gujarat, 20 from Punjab, 17 each from Rajasthan and Bihar, 13 from Telangana, 12 each from Madhya Pradesh and Delhi and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Nine fatalities have been reported from Odisha, eight each from Chhattisgarh and Haryana, six from Assam, five from Uttarakhand, four from Goa, three from Kerala and Jharkhand, two each from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Tripura, while Chandigarh has recorded one fatality each.

Of the total 39,795 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 16,142 followed by 4,349 in Tamil Nadu, 4,033 in Delhi, 2,704 in Karnataka, 2,533 in Gujarat, 1,817 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,785 in West Bengal, 1,604 in Andhra Pradesh and 962 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 732 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 576 in Telangana, 462 in Punjab, 448 in Haryana, 417 in Jammu and Kashmir, 347 in Bihar, 216 in Odisha, 128 in Jharkhand, 115 in Assam, 95 in Uttarakhand, 87 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 69 deaths, Goa 60, Puducherry 58, Tripura 30, Chandigarh 20, Himachal Pradesh 14, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12, Ladakh and Manipur seven each, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

90% of recovered patients in Wuhan suffering from lung damage: Report

Ninety percent of a sample group of coronavirus-recovered patients from a prominent hospital in China's Wuhan city where the pandemic broke out have reported lung damage and five percent of them are again in quarantine after testing positive for the virus, according to a media report on Wednesday.

A team at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University led by Peng Zhiyong, director of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, has been conducting follow-up visits with ''100 recovered patients'' since April.

The first phase of this one-year programme finished in July. The average age of the patients in the study is 59.

According to the first phase results, 90 percent of the patients'' lungs are still in a damaged state, which means their lungs ventilation and gas exchange functions have not recovered to the level of healthy people, state-run Global Times reported.

Peng's team conducted a six-minute walking test with the patients. They found that the recovered patients could only walk 400 metres in six minutes while their healthy peers could walk 500 metres in the same period.

Some recovered patients have to rely on oxygen machines even three months after being discharged from the hospital, Liang Tengxiao, a doctor from the Dongzhimen Hospital, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, was quoted as saying by the report.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: August 06, 2020 09:44:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

COVID-19 positive teen sexually assaulted at Delhi's Chhatarpur care centre; two held
India

COVID-19 positive teen sexually assaulted at Delhi's Chhatarpur care centre; two held

The 19-year-old man, who allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl, was arrested along with one of his associates, the police said

Doomscrolling during COVID-19 can leave you anxious; try these methods cut usage of phone, tablet
Health

Doomscrolling during COVID-19 can leave you anxious; try these methods cut usage of phone, tablet

Doomscrolling is the habit of scrolling non-stop to consume information on dangers around you, such as, currently, the COVID-19 pandemic

'Kill Corona' campaign in MP can help fight COVID-19, but will it reverse spike in Bhopal, Gwalior-Chambal belt?
India

'Kill Corona' campaign in MP can help fight COVID-19, but will it reverse spike in Bhopal, Gwalior-Chambal belt?

With three of six districts in election-bound Gwalior-Chambal belt recording over 100% growth in COVID-19 cases, it will be a major challenge for Chouhan govt to campaign and organise elections without creating new hotspots