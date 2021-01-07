BMC files FIR against Sonu Sood for converting Mumbai residential building into hotel; actor denies allegation

Sonu Sood has denied allegations of unauthorised development, saying that he has taken approval from the BMC and was only waiting for clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an FIR against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu into a hotel without the approval from the civic body.

In its complaint, BMC said Sood converted a residential building named Shakti Sagar on Juhu's AB Nair Road into a hotel without change of user permission.

According to Times of India, Sood has denied the allegations and maintains that he had the required permissions and was only waiting for clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The BMC has asked the Juhu police to take cognisance of the offence under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

The complaint also alleged that the actor did not comply with the notice and carried out with unauthorised development even after the notice was sent to him.

When Sood was contacted he said he has taken approval for change of user from the BMC. The approval did not reach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor said that he will abide by the law and that the hotel was used to house COVID-19 frontline workers. He also said that if the permissions do not come, he will restore the property to a residential structure.

Money Control reports that Sood had in October last year moved to the Mumbai Civil Court against the notice sent to him by the BMC, however, he did not get any interim relief.

The judicial body gave the actor three weeks' times to appeal at the Bombay High Court. The time provided by the court has passed and Sood had not restored the alterations and additions as per the plan approved and it is, therefore, the civic body has filed a complaint under the MRTP Act.