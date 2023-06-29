The first look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer crime drama, Blind, has left the audience eagerly waiting for the film’s release on 7th July on JioCinema. With an ensemble cast of Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf, directed by Shome Makhija, Blind promises a combination of suspense and drama, backed by a thrilling storyline. The recently released trailer gives the thrills and action in equal measure.

A tale that unfolds a woman’s grit to defy all odds, Blind is a story of a visually impaired resilient woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. In her efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and give testimony about the incident, she is forced to confront the killer on her own. Purab Kohli will be seen as this menacing monster.

Blind is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and KrossPictures Production.

Watch out for the edgy crime thriller, premiering 7th July, only on JioCinema!

Sonam Kapoor on her pre-natal journey

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents of a baby boy on August 20. Exactly a month later, the couple revealed the name of their little angel. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam penned a long note, explaining the meaning of the name the couple has given to their newborn, and shared an adorable picture too. The same post was shared by Ahuja too.

The actress then took to her Instagram stories and spoke about her pre-natal journey. In a series of stories with quotes, she said, “My pre-natal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

