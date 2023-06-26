Gear up to embark on a thrilling world of crime and suspense with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leading the way in JioCinema’s upcoming film, Blind, all set to premiere on the platform for free, from 7th July. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. With its first look promising a captivating experience, Blind is set to offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat.

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. After her remarkable portrayal in movies like Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga, and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a powerful comeback to the movies, leaving the audience eager to witness her performance in Blind.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on 7th July only on JioCinema. Stay tuned for more details!

Sonam Kapoor on her pre-natal journey

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents of a baby boy on August 20. Exactly a month later, the couple revealed the name of their little angel. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam penned a long note, explaining the meaning of the name the couple has given to their newborn, and shared an adorable picture too. The same post was shared by Ahuja too.

The actress then took to her Instagram stories and spoke about her pre-natal journey. In a series of stories with quotes, she said, “My pre-natal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

