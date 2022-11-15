Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents of a baby boy on August 20. Exactly a month later, the couple revealed the name of their little angel. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam penned a long note, explaining the meaning of the name the couple has given to their newborn, and shared an adorable picture too. The same post was shared by Ahuja too.

The actress now took to her Instagram stories and spoke about her pre-natal journey. In a series of stories with quotes, she said, “My pre-natal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

She added, “I’ve followed her blindly. I’ve had a natural quick birth thanks to all her teachings and I’m breastfeeding pretty easily.” Sonam wrote and also shared that apart from the linea nigra, she has no stretch marks at all. She revealed that she consumed a lot of protein, took Vitamin C, and drank collage

The actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She had consecutive hits from 2014 to 2018, which had names like Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding.

