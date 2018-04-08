You are here:

Blackmail box office collection: Irrfan Khan's film records substantial growth, makes Rs 3.85 cr on day two

FP Staff

Apr,08 2018 16:04:57 IST

Although Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail had a slow start, it managed to pick up steam on its second day. After minting Rs 2.81 crore on the opening day, the Abhinay Deo-directed movie, raked in Rs 3.85 crore on day two.

Irrfan Khan in a still from Blackmail. YouTube

While the industry has given a thumbs up to the film, the reviews have been mild with most critics complaining of a predictable screenplay. But what remains a fact — a unanimous verdict — is Irrfan's inimitable acting prowess that steers the film through the end. Ajay Devgn's serious drama Raid also roared into the 100-crore-club, becoming the fourth entrant of this year.

Rani Mukerji-led Hichki has also fared well at the Indian box office, minting Rs 50 lakh in its third week which takes its total to an impressive Rs 38.90 crore.

