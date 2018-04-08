Blackmail box office collection: Irrfan Khan's film records substantial growth, makes Rs 3.85 cr on day two

Although Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail had a slow start, it managed to pick up steam on its second day. After minting Rs 2.81 crore on the opening day, the Abhinay Deo-directed movie, raked in Rs 3.85 crore on day two.

#Blackमेल witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2... Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018... Will have to score on Sun... Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.66 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2018

While the industry has given a thumbs up to the film, the reviews have been mild with most critics complaining of a predictable screenplay. But what remains a fact — a unanimous verdict — is Irrfan's inimitable acting prowess that steers the film through the end. Ajay Devgn's serious drama Raid also roared into the 100-crore-club, becoming the fourth entrant of this year.

Here’s the fourth 💯 cr film of 2018... #Raid crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 22... [Week 4] Fri 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.14 cr. India biz. HIT. ₹ 100 cr Club - 2018#Padmaavat#SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS#Baaghi2#Raid India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2018

Rani Mukerji-led Hichki has also fared well at the Indian box office, minting Rs 50 lakh in its third week which takes its total to an impressive Rs 38.90 crore.

#Hichki [Week 3] Fri 50 lakhs. Total: ₹ 38.90 cr. India biz. HIT... Note: 462 screens in Week 3. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2018

Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 16:04 PM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 16:27 PM