Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh locks horns in sizzle reel unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con

The makers of Black Widow standalone film presented a sizzle reel from the film at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, in a bid to whet the curiosity of Marvel fans. The film, which went into production only in May, will see Scarlett Johannson engage in some high-octane action in Budapest.

The footage, describes Collider, began with a character reel of all the best Black Widow moments from The Infinity Saga. Then, the clip shifts to scenes in Budapest, where Black Widow hunts Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova down and confronts her before breaking into intense combat.

Here's a detailed description of the footage

The #BlackWidow footage shown at Comic-Con featured a kitchen fight, a Taskmaster reveal, and more! Read the full footage description here: https://t.co/30q2SkR2OX (via @io9) pic.twitter.com/yoONGjYo6J — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 21, 2019

“I’m looking forward to exploring her as a fully realised woman in all of her many facets,” Johansson said about playing Natasha Romanoff at the panel, according to Variety.

For the uninitiated, Yelena Belova was the second modern-era character to use the name Black Widow. Initially a rival of Natasha, she later became Natasha's ally. Yelena also had connections with HYDRA, S.H.I.E.L.D, and Vanguard.

The film will be directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, best known for Lore, a World War II drama. Shortland will become the studio's first female director to helm a stand-alone film. Black Widow also features Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and OT Fagbenle in pivotal roles.

There are rumours that Black Widow will be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, with Romanoff having now made America her home. This would place the film's events somewhere in mid-2000s.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 15:50:20 IST