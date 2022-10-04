Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverses the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

There’s a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in the trailer too, likely to leave fans emotional. Watch it here:

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theatres November 11, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Best known for his role as King T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Boseman played a string of African-American icons during his career, including singer James Brown, civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall and Major League Baseball star Jackie Robinson. In a statement released by his family it was revealed that the actor had been fighting colon cancer since the last four years — he received a stage three diagnosis in 2016 and since then, the cancer had progressed to stage four. During this period, Boseman shot for several films including Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (which will now be the actor’s final release).

Born and raised in the traditional manufacturing centre of Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman was first moved to consider a career in acting after staging a high school play about a basketball teammate who was shot to death. The son of a textile worker and a nurse, he went on to attend Howard University to study film direction. Throughout the 2000s, he appeared in various American TV shows, mostly in cameos (a particularly memorable one being his role as a street magician in a 2011 episode of Castle), before he received his big breakthrough with Brian Helgeland’s 42 (2013), where he played Jackie Robinson, the first-ever African-American Major League Baseball professional.

