Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Michael Potts to star in Netflix adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman are set to star in Denzel Washington's next production Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The feature is an adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play of the same name.

Check out the official announcement here:

We’re thrilled to announce Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman, begins filming next month! The Denzel Washington-produced, George C. Wolfe-directed adaptation of August Wilson’s award-winning play follows the woman dubbed the “Mother of the Blues.” pic.twitter.com/LXjB7IiY0Y — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) June 19, 2019

According to Variety, Washington will be producing the Netflix movie along with Todd Black and Dany Wolf. It follows Ma Rainey, a famous blues singer as she makes a record in a studio in 1927 Chicago, where tension boils over among her, her white agent and bandmates.

The story deals with issues of race, art, religion and the exploitation of black recording artistes at the hands of white producers. The play has been adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and will be directed by George C Wolfe.

Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts are also part of the cast.

Washington and Davis starred in the 2010 revival of Wilson’s Fences on Broadway and both won Tony Awards for their roles

Production is scheduled to begin next month in Pittsburgh.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 11:19:13 IST