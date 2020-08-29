Chadwick Boseman passes away: Remembering Black Panther star's other films, from Marshall to Da 5 Bloods

Chadwick Boseman may be best known for playing the Marvel superhero Black Panther, but the actor portrayed many memorable roles, from Jackie Robinson in 42 to James Brown in Get On Up.

Chadwick Boseman breathed life into the soul of King T’Challa aka Black Panther, gaining a spot in every Marvel Comic Universe lover’s heart. However, as we mourn the passing away of the actor at 43, here’s looking at some of his other marvelous performances through the years.

42

Boseman’s acting prowess was tested in this biographical film. In this 2013 drama, he portrayed Jackie Robinson, the first Black man to play in Major League Baseball (MLB). This was his first big break into Hollywood, having appeared in guest roles in some famous shows like Law & Order and CSI: NY before that. Incidentally, the actor died on Jackie Robinson Day, the day when MLB annually celebrates the legendary player.

Get On Up

The next year, in 2014, Boseman played the part of another Black American icon James Brown. Directed by Tate Taylor of The Help fame, Boseman embodied the life and style of the music legend. The movie won several nominations for the best ensemble, best actress, best sound editing, best soundtrack, outstanding motion picture and of course, best actor.

Marshall

In 2017, after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, he played the NAACP lawyer Thurgood Marshall, who went on to become the first African-American Supreme Court justice. The movie bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for the song ‘Stand Up for Something’.

Da 5 Bloods

Boseman’s latest offering, the 2020 film saw him appear in the Spike Lee drama built on the backdrop of the Vietnam War. The Netflix synopsis for the film reads: “four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war to find their squad leader's remains — and a stash of buried gold”.

Draft Day

If the muddy politics of the football world interests you, this movie about a team manager (Kevin Costner) after his team acquires the number one draft pick in the upcoming National Football League (NFL) draft. This 2014 drama is going to keep you hooked as Boseman plays a supporting role.