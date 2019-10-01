You are here:

Birds of Prey: Five new posters of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn give a glimpse of the 'mayhem' that lies ahead

FP Staff

Oct 01, 2019 17:16:57 IST

Ahead of the release of Birds of Prey's first trailer, the makers have shared five new gorgeous posters to tide us over. The poster features Margot Robbie in her Harley Quinn avatar.

The stills features the Australian actor in an extremely stylish appearance, sporting Quinn's iconic red lips, blonde hair, and the heart tattoo. While one still shows her lying on a smashed car, another shows her casually hanging out with a hyena, wearing a pink collar. The posters are delightfully coloured, a welcome change from the usual dull color scheme of DCEU. Robbie surely is having a blast inviting her viewers to the world of Quinn's maniacal fun.

Check out all the posters here


Let’s launch this sh*t. #BirdsOfPrey Trailer drops 10/1.

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script penned by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask.

Warner Bros. has a stand-alone Joker movie set to open on 2 October, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on 5 June 2020.

Birds of Prey is set to hit the big screens on 7 February, 2020.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 17:16:57 IST

