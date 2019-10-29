Bigil tops Indian and overseas box-office on Diwali weekend with Rs 150 cr; becomes Vijay's third top-grossing film

Tamil superstar Vijay's Bigil has topped the Indian and overseas box-office for the Diwali weekend of 25-27 October with a cumulative worldwide total of Rs 150.5 crore in three days. In just four days, Bigil has already dethroned Theri, which marked the first-time association between Atlee and Vijay, to become the actor's third highest-earning title ever after Mersal, and Sarkar.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Bigil has topped the Diwali weekend box-office in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. While Housefull 4, another big Diwali release starring Akshay Kumar, has earned $3.03 million (Rs 24.4 crore) from overseas territories in the opening weekend, Bigil has earned almost twice of the Farhad Samji-directed comedy entertainer. With a fantastic foreign total of $7.34 million (Rs 51.9 crore), Bigil has achieved the second-best opening for an Indian film in 2019, only behind Saaho. The Atlee-directed sports drama has surpassed the opening weekend records of Rajinikanth's Petta, Salman Khan's Bharat, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, in overseas total by a comfortable margin.

The four-day total of the film, which also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the lead heroine, is estimated to be a whopping Rs 175 crore. Bigil is all set to emerge as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019, beating Viswasam, before the completion of the first-week theatrical run. Trade pundits also predict the film to successfully sail past the Rs 200 crore gross mark in worldwide theatrical revenue to become the third Vijay-starrer to do so after Mersal and Sarkar.

In Tamil Nadu, the three-day opening weekend total of the film is estimated to be a massive Rs 62 crore. Since Monday was also declared as a holiday by the government, Bigil sustained well and earned nearly 90 percent of its Sunday collection in the state. The film has crossed the Rs 10 crore gross mark in all the south Indian states and is expected to hold well during the weekdays since there's no high-profile competition in sight.

In Chennai city, Bigil topped the opening weekend box-office with a three-day total of Rs 5.26 crore (1.79+1.73+1.74). Bigil sprinted past the Rs 100 crore gross mark in worldwide ticket sales in just two days, making it the seventh century grosser for Vijay in his career after Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri, Bairavaa, Mersal, and Sarkar. While the film is inching towards the million-dollar gross mark in the USA, it is nearing the $2 million mark in the UAE-GCC territory, which contributes the lion's share of the film's foreign takings.

In Kerala, the three-day opening weekend number of Rs 11 crore is a record for any Tamil film. The figures once again prove Vijay's dominance in the neighboring state, where Bigil will soon attain the breakeven mark. Interestingly, Vijay's market has slightly improved in the Telugu states, where the film has earned a three-day distributor share of Rs 6.6 crore and has received a good response from the audiences. France and Singapore, Vijay's favorite overseas regions, have registered mindblowing numbers in the opening weekend. While the film has crossed 20,000 admissions in France, it has touched $SG 1 million in Singapore. In just three days, Bigil is already the top-grossing Tamil film of 2019 in Singapore, France, Sri Lanka, and the UAE-GCC territories, besting the lifetime totals of Petta, and Viswasam.

Another Diwali release, Karthi's Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is also doing really well at the ticket window. The film produced by SR Prabhu is estimated to have raked in Rs 11 crore at the TN box-office in its opening weekend despite stiff competition from Bigil and limited screens. Kaithi has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Reports of Hindi remake of Kaithi have already started doing the rounds on the internet.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 11:59:09 IST