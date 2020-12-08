Bigg Boss, Vijay’s selfie, Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 diagnosis tweet among top entertainment Twitter trends of 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about his COVID-19 diagnosis was the most quoted by users, while Virat Kohli and AnushkaSharma's pregnancy announcement was the most liked on Twitter this year.

Twitter recently recapped its most popular trends across entertainment, sports, politics and more from 1 January to 15 November. The ranking of these tweets is measured on the basis of the retweets, likes and quote tweets from users.

Citing the report, Film Companion writes that the most tweeted about Hindi movies were Dil Bechara, Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Thappad, and Gunjan Saxena.

Three of these films have been led by actress. Film Companion adds that Gunjan Saxena and Chhappak had to face trolling, the latter especially due to Deepika Padukone's act of solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University students who were injured in violence inside the varsity campus.

The most tweeted about web-series was Mirzapur 2, followed by Money Heist and Sushmita Sen's small screen debut Aarya. The report has categorised web-series and TV shows in two different lists, as well. Bigg Boss, Naagin 4, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai were the most tweeted about serials of this year.

The season 13 Bigg Boss finale was aired earlier in February where Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz were the finalists. Bigg Boss 14 is still running but is believed to be discussed less on the social media platform.

The most popular movie hashtags were Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don't need a remote control on Twitter 😉 खेल या फिल्में? लड़ना या चुनना ही जरूरी क्यों हो, आपको ट्विटर पर रिमोट कंट्रोल की जरूरत नहीं है 😉 pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 diagnosis tweet was the most quoted by users, while Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement photograph was the most liked.

Vijay's selfie in Neyveli from February was the most retweeted. The photograph was taken around the time the actor was shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Master.

Here is the picture