Bigg Boss Tamil 3 weekly updates: Kasthuri Shankar eliminated; Contestants receive surprise messages from their teachers

The ninth week in the Bigg Boss house passed by without any significant action or drama. Bigg Boss had a heart to heart conversation with all the contestants, spending a fair amount of time with each inmate to know how their journey inside the house has been so far. Following Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaithya, Meera Mitun, Reshma Pasupulati, Saravanan, Sakshi Agarwal, Madhumitha, and Abhirami, wild card entrant Kasthuri Shankar became the tenth contestant to face elimination.

Kamal Haasan drills contestants for indiscipline and violation of rules

Host Kamal Haasan warned Kavin and Losliya, who were seen muting their mics and talking secretly during the night, for violating the house rules. He mentioned that the house was calm under Sherin's captaincy.

Kamal also had a one-on-one session with the contestants to remind them of the purpose of the game and why they are in the Bigg Boss house. "It is not a game to show your generosity; there's no point in helping your favorite inmate in the show. Do not waste the opportunity you have in hand right now because you may not get such a platform again," he said.

Housemates get nostalgic with back-to-school luxury budget task

As the housemates had a back-to-school themed luxury budget task this week, they were given a chance to talk about their beloved teachers. None of them had a clue that they would receive surprise messages from their favorite teachers.

Director KS Ravikumar whom Cheran thinks of as his mentor called him and asked him to cherish the new experience of being on Bigg Boss without any regrets. He also gave witty nicknames to every contestant and wished them good luck. While talking to Losliya, he hinted at the opportunities waiting for her outside the house.

Wild card entrant Kasthuri faces eviction

Despite having the choice to re-enter the Bigg Boss house using a secret room, wild card entrant Kasthuri opted to exit. She chose to return to her family, citing her daughter's health issues. When Kamal asked why she was not as outspoken in the house as she is on social media, Kasthuri said she could not indulge in mud-slinging with others. "Instead, I expected people to realize their mistakes on their own," she told the host.

While delivering her farewell speech, she requested Sandy to play it nice, since she felt he was making others dance to his tunes. Bidding everyone good luck she said, "I'm saving the best for the last. Out of all the contestants, Mugen is the only one who does not play any strategy. He is a good soul with a pure heart. I don't know if it will help him in winning the title, but it will surely help him win life."

In the end, Kamal revealed that there would be no evictions in the coming week, but the housemates will be kept unaware and will go through the nomination ritual as usual.

Cheran elected as the new leader of the house

Sandy, Losliya, and Cheran were selected as this week's best performers and contended for the captaincy position. While Cheran was elected the leader, the worst performers selection did not take place this week. In the weekend episode, when Kamal asked each contestant to select two housemates for poor performance in the luxury budget task, most voted for Vanitha and Kasthuri.

Much to everyone's surprise and even after settling their differences, Losliya nominated Cheran for eviction. However, she seemed to have trouble making peace with her decision to throw Cheran, who adores her, under the bus. In the weekend episode, when Kamal asked Losliya if Cheran's love was a burden to her, she admitted to feeling guilty since the nomination day.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 11:47:14 IST