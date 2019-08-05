Bigg Boss Tamil 3 weekly updates: Reshma Pasupulati evicted; Mugen Rao elected as new leader of house

The sixth week of Bigg Boss Tamil witnessed a string of arguments between Kavin, Losliya, and Sakshi Agarwal. The uncertainty in the trio's relationship really tested the other housemates' patience, who expressed their disappointment with Sakshi's temperament. Reshma Pasupuleti, one of the inmates who has always played a safe game, without taking any sides, was evicted from the house.

Reshma becomes the fifth contestant to get eliminated.

After Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaithya, and Meera Mitun, Reshma was the fifth contestant to exit the house. Host Kamal Haasan revealed that she was just two lakhs votes behind the other contestant, who was saved by the audiences.

"I was very cool, but then the suspense really made me nervous towards the end. I'm completely fine with the decision of viewers, but I'm also baffled at the same time. I wish everyone the best of luck. I wanted to participate in the game and talk about my ordeal with domestic violence. As a single mother, I have gone through a lot of ups and downs but always stayed determined and strong," said Reshma.

Kavin parts ways with Sakshi, apologizes to the entire house.

Following a series of arguments and misunderstandings, Kavin and Sakshi parted ways. At the open nomination announced by Bigg Boss, Sakshi chose to evict Kavin, even though he apologised to her. Most of the housemates stood by Sakshi but only Sandy and Saravanan supported Kavin.

"What really hurt me was the reasons Sakshi gave for nominating me. She accepted my apology, and we sorted out everything. She was the first one to talk to me the next day morning and asked me to be friends with her. If she was not convinced about my apology, she shouldn't have acted so. Now, she is accusing me of back-stabbing her, which is a huge statement. At least in the initial few weeks, I openly confessed about loving three girls at the same time to provide content for audiences. But, I fear Sakshi is doing the same as a real strategy now," explained Kavin.

Bigg Boss asks housemates to transform into movie characters for the luxury budget task.

This week's luxury budget task involved contestants transforming into popular movie characters. Sandy, Tharshan, Cheran, Saravanan, Kavin, and Mugen Rao appeared as STR, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Ajith and Vijay respectively. Meanwhile, Madhumitha, Reshma, Sherin, Losliya, Sakshi, and Abhirami Venkatachalam transformed into Saroja Devi, Ramya Krishnan, Khushbu, Trisha, Tamannaah, and Padmini.

When Bigg Boss asked the housemates to select the worst performer of the task, Cheran presented a strong opinion against Saravanan as Vijaykanth. Peeved by Cheran's argument, Saravanan lost his temper, which lead to a heated exchange between the two men. A distressed Cheran said he would never talk about Saravanan in the future. Saravanan revealed how he was insulted by Cheran, when the latter became an established filmmaker. Following this, Madhumitha broke down in front of Saravanan, who then reconciled with Cheran.

Mugen elected as the new leader of the house.

Mugen, one of the very few contestants not involved in any controversies inside the house, was elected as the new leader for the week. He bid a teary-eyed farewell to Reshma. He was one of the few housemates who pushed for her elimination in the open nomination process. He broke down and settled his differences with Reshma.s.

Kasthuri Shankar clears the air on wild card rumors.

After reports in a section of media suggested that actress Kasthuri would enter the house as a wild card entrant, she cleared the air and denied it on her social media page. Other names such as singer Krish, actress Vichithra, Sangeetha, Kayal fame Anandhi, Raja Rani serial fame Alya Manasa are also doing the rounds on social media as wild card contestants.

