Bigg Boss 10, episode 36, 21st November 2016: Contestants vie to impress Sunny Leone

Monday night (21 November) brought with it, episode 36 of colors TV's Bigg Boss 10. Here's a lowdown on what the contestants got up to in the course f this broadcast hour, their 36th day in the Bigg Boss house:

Karan Mehra and Lokesh Sharma’s evictions have left a void in the lives of some of the contestants who they were close to, and with this the contestants have learnt a vital lesson: there is no use fighting, because the after effects, when people leave the house, are painful. While trying to deal with the void left by Lokesh’s untimely exit, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar come across her jute dress from the previous task and recall the sentiments they felt for her. But one clear emotion which prevails is Manu, Manveer and Mona LIsa’s dislike towards Om Swami. And even the other contestants like Rahul Dev, Rohan Mehra and Nitibha Kaul also get irritated with Swami’s wayward ways and he emerges as the outcast amongst all contestants.

Recuperating from an emotionally draining weekend episode, the contestants welcome a new day with, ‘Sarkai Lo Khatiya’. While preparing breakfast, Om Swami irritates an already cranky Bani by asking her to make a second dish for his breakfast. Gaurav attempts to play the peacemaker, but Bani snaps back at him because she feels he is siding with Swami. Manu and Manveer try to cheer Mona up, but seeing her not giving any response feel that it might have something to do with her conversations with Gaurav.

Now after eliminations come nominations and bringing in a twist to this week’s nomination process, Sunny Leone, who shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss season 5 is all set to make a comeback to the high voltage reality show this year. While the contestants are surely excited to see her, little do they know that the sizzling actress is setting foot inside the house for some serious business. She introduces a ‘Viral Video Fever’ task as Bigg Boss has planned a fun nomination process for this week with this task.

The contestants are divided in two teams with Lopamudra Raut and Bani J being the captains. While Manu Punjabi, Mona Lisa, Rohan Mehra and Om Swami are in Lopa’s team, Gaurav Chopra, Rahul Dev, Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha are in Bani’s squad. The teams are asked to make entertaining and sensational videos of three minutes which will be judged by Sunny, and the losing team will find itself nominated for evictions. But the initial videos of both the teams are discarded and disqualified as both come up with something that was not fit for a family audience.

Further, Bigg Boss gives them set ups like that of a tabela, kitchen etc., and the teams have to come with the videos around these themes. Kickstarting the task, Bigg Boss gives the contestants their first set-up of a tabela. Lopa’s team goes first where Rohan and Manu pretend to act like a cow and buffalo having a conversation about their annoying master Om Swami. Bani’s team recreates a scene from Deewar by adding a fun twist where Gaurav acts like Amitabh Bachchan, Bani as Sumitra Devi and Manveer as Shashi Kapoor. In this set-up, Bani’s team win the task. The second set-up is that of a Disco, and both the teams turn up the heat by doing the pole dance, but it's Lopa’s team that is able to impress Sunny.

Come evening, Mona confronts Manu about his comment stating that she needs both Manu and Manveer to stay inside the house to support her. Manu justifies himself by saying that it was said as a joke. Further, to cheer Mona up and bring in her birthday, Manu plans a surprise for her where he writes ‘Happy Birthday Mona’ in the garden area using tissue paper rolls. The other contestants also join in and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for her. Furthermore, the Viral Video task gets more and more interesting and competitive while bringing out the contestants' quirky side. They churn out many sizzling videos making it totally difficult for Sunny to decide who’s better. Let’s wait and watch in tomorrow’s episode as to which team finally wins the task and which one enters the danger zone.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 19:29:37 IST