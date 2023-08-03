The Salman Khan-hosted drama reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is keeping audiences glued to their screens as it enters its finale in the next few days. With more than 45 days inside the Bigg Boss house, the contestants finally felt a sigh of relief after meeting their family members even if for a few passing moments. The episode also saw director Mahesh Bhatt, father to actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, mark his presence on the show along with the parents of other contestants.

As the meeting progressed further, Pooja Bhatt, who is widely known for making both personal and public life related revelations, made one such disclosure recently. Pooja stated how she asked her dad to make an appearance at Bigg Boss 5 and see if Sunny Leone was suitable for her 2012 erotic thriller film, Jism 2. She told other housemates, “You know interestingly my father is coming for the second time to the Bigg Boss house.”

Mahesh Bhatt’s first appearance on the show

While elaborating further, Pooja Bhatt narrated the incident surrounding Mahesh Bhatt’s first appearance on the show. The first time, she added, he came when Sunny Leone was part of season 5 of the controversial show. At that time, Pooja was looking forward to casting her in her film Jism 2. She further stated that she couldn’t wait for another 6 months to know if she was interested to work with her. Since Leone had not worked in any film previously, Mahesh Bhatt asked her if she was interested. The actress agreed to the offer and was cast in the film.

Pooja Bhatt reminded her dad of the incident as he was about to leave the show. To this, the 74-year-old director replied that the Bigg Boss house looks like a lucky charm for all the Bhatt family.

Ticket to the final task

As the in-house contestants thanked authorities for making it possible for them to meet their families, Pooja Bhatt and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan were announced as the last two captains of the house before the finale task. A tough and challenging fight ensued between the duo along with the other contestants. Pooja later handed the charge to Jad after getting hurt during the task.

While Abhishek protected his fruits, Jad and Avinash tried to steal them from his basket, causing injuries to everyone involved. This led to Abhishek furiously saying, “Jad, stop pushing me! If you push me like this, I will ensure you reach Lebanon crying.” Meanwhile, the episode saw Abhishek Malhan winning the first ‘Ticket To Finale’ task.

With the maximum number of fruits in his basket, the YouTuber’s dedication, work, determination and strategic gameplay paid off. The competition made him the deserving winner of the task whilst securing his position as the first finalist and the last captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2.