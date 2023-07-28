Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 has long been in the news for its controversies, with the contestants’ tactics for survival in the house never failing to hit the headlines. It’s just two weeks until the drama-rich show’s finale, and the contestants are ready for a tough fight. A proof that nothing really escapes the audiences’ eye, one particular act by actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has left fans baffled.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 boasts of participants having severe restrictions on them. Among the major rules is that they are locked inside the BB house without cell phones and speak off the cuff and not with scripts in hand. However, Pooja Bhatt was captured using a mobile phone and reading prepared notes in a video.

The viral clip was shared on the microblogging site X (earlier Twitter) by user Bigg Boss Tak who posts regularly about the show’s latest updates. The post was captioned: “Ye Pooja ji kya kar rahi hai?” Zoom kar zoom kar. (What is Pooja Bhatt doing? Zoom in.)” Check out the post:

Posted a day ago, the clip has over 89,000 views. Since the OTT version of the show allows 24X7 live feed access to viewers, the two clips from the feed camera have left several users confused over Pooja Bhatt’s act. Check out some of the responses below:

One user wrote: “Scripted show.”

Scripted show — HIMANSHU SETH (@HIMANSHUSE47025) July 27, 2023

“Looks like a phone,” commented another.

Looks like a phone — H A D A S ✨🪬 (@strawberrypans) July 27, 2023

An account claimed: “She is reading the script.”

She is reading script 😂 — Dimple sidhu ✨ ✨ ❤️❤️ SidNaaz Lovers (@Harvind37673825) July 27, 2023

The move has left users confused as host Salman Khan has vouched for the show’s authenticity time and again.

Pooja Bhatt in the limelight again

With the latest act, Pooja Bhatt has again shifted attention to herself. The actress has gained immense popularity in the BB house for schooling contestants and engaging in conflicts with her housemates since the first day of the show.

The latest episode of ‘Ticket to the finale task’ saw Bhatt locking horns with Bebika Dhurve. This led Dhuve to say: “This is not right Pooja ma’am. I’ve noticed that you always target me. I feel sorry about it and I think you should also tell others about their mistakes.”

As reports about Pooja Bhatt getting evicted from the BB house due to medical issues surface in the news, it would be interesting to watch the events unfold from here. As far as nominations are concerned, Manisha and Aashika Bhatia have been nominated for this week’s eviction.