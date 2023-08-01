With just the last 2 weeks left for the finale of Salman Khan-hosted drama-reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, the contestants are in full swing to reach the top. It has always been known that the controversial show has no specified friends or enemies inside. However, the in-house contestants keep making the same mistakes of getting lost in the facade of thriving friendships. This time too, as several times in the past, the center of controversy on the issue has been Jiya Shankar.

The latest episode of BB OTT 2 saw participants indulge in their weekly nomination task. However, this wasn’t an ordinary task as the ‘saved’ contestant would get a fixed spot in the finale week. The turn of events saw Jiya siding with Abhishek Malhan, whom she is rumoured to date, over her good friend Avinash Sachdev. The decision made by her further led to Jad Hadid questioning her loyalty. The moment felt déjà vu for Jad, who had himself been sidelined by Jiya earlier.

Not an ordinary nomination task

As a result of the latest nomination task, the ‘saved’ member had a chance to secure their seat directly in the final week of the season. For the purpose, BB called the contestants to the garden area. The first round saw the duo, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve being sent to the ‘House of Dilemma.’ They were asked to choose between Jiya and Pooja Bhatt. Taking their time, Bebika responded by supporting Pooja while claiming that Jiya’s strong game was solely due to Abhishek. Elvish agreed to it. The buzzer was then pressed by both to nominate Jiya.

Next up, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan were called up to decide between Elvish and Jad. The duo agreed that Elvish added to the show’s energy and nominated Jad instead. While the third round consisted of Avinash Sachdev and Pooja Bhatt choosing between Manisha and Bebika. Pooja supported Bebika, mentioning her genuineness behind the move when compared to Manisha, who seemed overly confident about winning the show. Avinash agreed to Pooja’s call and the duo nominated Manisha Rani by pressing the buzzer.

Check out the nomination task:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Jiya arguments with Jad

When Jiya and Jad were assigned to choose between Abhishek and Avinash for the nominations, the duo fought based on their individual choices. To which Jiya explained that she was thinking from a strategic perspective and not just based on their relationships with contestants. In addition, she reasoned that if both she and Avinash were on the nomination list, there was a chance of them being saved. While if she nominated Abhishek and they both ended up in nominations, she feared she might get eliminated. Jad, however, stuck to his decision.

While questioning Jiya’s loyalty, he taunted her saying, “What a true friend,” and Jiya responded stating, “What a true father figure.”

The nomination task ended with Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev being nominated for elimination. On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are the safe contestants who have directly reached the finale week of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

With wildcard entrant Aashika Bhatia’s eviction in the Weekend ka Vaar episode, the remaining 8 contestants are currently housed inside the jail. The events from here will be interesting to watch.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema and Voot.