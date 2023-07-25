Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt makes an emergency exit from the house due to health issues

Keeping in line with the trend of creating a suspenseful drama-laden reality show, the latest exit from the Bigg Boss house has shifted the audience’s attention to who will win the show. In a shocking turn of events, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt temporarily exited the BB house due to health issues. Although not much has been disclosed yet, several media sources suggest an expected comeback by the 51-year-old actress once all the medical tests are carried out successfully. However, according to The Siasat Daily, no official statement has been received from the makers as of now.

Pooja Bhatt is one of the strongest and highest-paid contestants on the show and if her journey ends here, something remarkable will definitely be amiss in the race to the finals. The news was shared on Instagram by one of the popular pages which posts regularly about updates from the show.

Most controversial contestant

In addition to being one of the strongest participants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bhatt has also hit the headlines for her schooling, slamming and conflicts with the other house members. May it be her clash with ex-contestants Palak Purswani and Aaliya or in-house contestants Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve, Bhatt has remained in the headlines for her conflict with people. This is one of the prime reasons why people call her the most ‘negative force’ inside the house.

Personal revelations

Not just for locking horns with others, the Sadak actress stayed in the news for revealing a lot about her personal life on the show. During one such conversation, she disclosed how she quit alcohol. Bhatt explained how her father, director Mahesh Bhatt said that ‘if you genuinely love me, you should first love yourself.’ This is because, he said, ‘I live inside you.’ She described how that was a wake-up call for her.

Speaking about her marriage and divorce with VJ Manish Makhija, Bhatt said how she was okay with getting out of her 11 years of marriage. She also clarified how they mutually decided that something was not right and not working out.

In one of the latest revelations, the actress while disclosing her family’s educational qualifications claimed that both she and her father are school dropouts. Shedding light on it further, she said she didn’t even take her 12th board exams because she didn’t feel like it, and her mom was angry and shocked at this.

An ETimes report lists Pooja Bhatt’s net worth at Rs 47 crore. The veteran actress owns several luxury cars and houses in Mumbai.

The recent Weekend ka Vaar episode saw Falaq Naazz exit the show due to votes received from other contestants for being ‘the least involved’ on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema and Voot.