Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says 'she's single and doesn't have anyone to run her house'; misses dad Mahesh Bhatt
During the recent task, housemates got to eat tasty food items. Abhishek Malhan remarked at the table, 'We can't deny the fact that we all have a mini-Cyrus inside us who misses family and is homesick'
It is an undeniable fact that no one can always embody a coconut-like personality – sturdy on the outside and soft on the inside. As humans, everyone has their fair share of days, a culmination of positive and bad resulting in the inner softness overpowering the outer hardness. Showing the same, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, one of the most sought-after contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 expressed yearning for her father Mahesh Bhatt. She remarked how everyone has someone waiting for them at home, while she’s alone and has to take care of things on her own.
Bhatt’s soft side is rare on the show as she has always been labelled as a stern, dominating and assertive lady by other contestants. One who spend most of her time schooling or advising other people.
Bigg Boss’s new task
It is BB’s responsibility to come up with exciting and interesting tasks to keep contestants engaged and audiences hooked. During one such task, housemates got to eat tasty food items like cupcakes, burgers, fries and also share their opinions as and when their names were called. The task called for pressing the buzzer if and when the housemates found the conversation uncompelling. Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt were paired for the same.
Abhishek shared how he cried after Weekend ka Vaar, as he saw Shafaq Naaz, Falaq’s sister grace the show and give her words of appreciation. As a result, he began to miss his family even more. Abhishek added: “We can’t deny the fact that we all have a mini-Cyrus inside us who misses family and is homesick.”
Pooja Bhatt, on the other hand, shared that everyone has a family waiting for them in the outside world. However, she’s single and doesn’t have anyone to run her house with. She said, “Hum sab apne family ko miss kar rahen hain, aur hum sabka koi na koi bahar wait kar raha hai, but main single aurat hoon aur mera koi nahi hai ghar chalane ke liye.”
Pooja Bhatt on missing her dad
Close to spending one month inside the BB house, Bhatt has never come out openly about her feelings. She shared for the first time she was missing her dad, Mahesh Bhatt. Furthermore, she stated that public opinion did’t matter and she was not scared of them. All that matters to her was a clear conscience and her father telling her that she was on the right path.
Earlier, Aaliya, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife and an ex-contestant on the show slammed Pooja Bhatt for repeatedly saying ‘Main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hoon.’ She further questioned Bhatt: “Why do you need your father’s tag?”
The recent episode also saw Cyrus Broacha exiting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house due to a medical emergency.
