Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says, 'Quit alcohol and it's been six years now,' post a conversation with dad Mahesh Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is filled with drama, gossip and controversy by the in-house contestants. Keeping the spirit of one of the longest running shows alive, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently made big revelations about her father Mahesh Bhatt. However, this is not the first time she has said something personal inside the house, there have been several instances earlier too where she said things related to quitting alcohol, her failed marriage or her being a single woman to run the household.

Not just this, Pooja has gained immense popularity in the BB house for schooling contestants and slamming them based on her opinions since the first day of the show. The 51-year-old has never shied away from speaking about her stance, no matter how disruptive the situation.

Pooja Bhatt on Educational Qualifications

Pooja Bhatt made stunning revelations about the educational qualifications of one of the most prominent Bollywood families, the Bhatt family. As reported by The Times of India, Pooja said on the show that both she and her dad are school dropouts. She further added that it was her last Higher Secondary Certificate or 12th Board exam but she didn’t write it. She just went home without attempting it. “When my mother asked me about my paper I said I didn’t write it. She was shocked and angry about it. However, I told her that I didn’t feel like taking the exam so I didn’t attempt it,” Bhatt added.

90’s actresses

A veteran actress herself, Pooja spoke out how actresses back then refrained from discussing their relations publicly. According to her, actresses in the 90s could talk about anything else, but not about their love lives. She said, on the contrary, she was always open about her boyfriends. Bhatt added: “Mera funda simple tha, jab mere maa baap ko pata hai, toh kisi se kya darna.”

On quitting alcohol

Within the first few days, Bhatt came forward with how she resolved her drinking issues. She said inside the house how her father Mahesh Bhatt once told her if she genuinely loves him, and that first she should start loving herself because he lives inside her. Calling it a ‘wake-up call,’ she said “The next day I quit alcohol and it’s been six years now.”

On marriage

The actress has been open about her divorce to VJ and restaurant owner Manish Makhija. Talking about her marriage of 11 years and the resulting separation, she said: “When we start speaking a lie, the blame game starts after that and I didn’t want that. Till dignity was there we both were together. Afterwards, we parted ways on a good note.” Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija split in 2014.

On not having kids

In a candid conversation with Bebika Dhurve, Pooja revealed why she never had kids. She clarified: “I wasn’t ready to have kids at that point. I want kids and I love kids but at that point, I didn’t want kids. I couldn’t be honest at the risk of never meeting anyone. It’s fine but I cannot pretend.”

A report by The Siasat daily quoting sources revealed that Pooja Bhatt is the highest paid contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted show. As per information, Bhatt gets paid over Rs 3.1 lakh per week and around Rs 45,000 per day.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiers on Jio Cinema and Voot.