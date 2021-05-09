'All of the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway,' said Bigg Boss Kannada 8 director in a Facebook post.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, has been cancelled due to lockdown restrictions in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on 7 May announced more stringent lockdown-like curbs from 10 May to 24 May in view of alarming rise in COVID cases. The guidelines also ordered a halt on film and TV shootings.

"Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss (season 8) began. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at 11 contestants in the house through these cameras. Everyone inside this house is happy as they are unaware of problems that are happening on the outside. They are also safe since they are all isolated. Everybody will be informed about what’s going on on the outside, and they will be brought out. All of the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway. The dream and effort of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy," Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada and the show's director Parameshwar Gundkal in a Facebook post.

No eliminations took place last week as Sudeep was unable to host the show due to the new restrictions, writes Hans India.

In February, Parameshwar had spoken to Indian Express about the efforts that were put into making the show's set as safe as possible amid the pandemic.