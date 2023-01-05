Bigg Boss 16: Uorfi Javed says Sajid Khan’s personality 'stinks' as he tells MC Stan to slap Archana Gautam

It won’t be wrong to say that internet sensation Uorfi Javed knows very well how to grab all the limelight. Whether her eccentric raunchy ensembles or her reality show stints, Uorfi is constantly in the headlines. And once again, the TV star has grabbed all the attention. This is after the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant gave her candid opinion on one of the contestants on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. And it is none other than one of the most controversial contestants, filmmaker Sajid Khan. We have witnessed that Sajid’s terms in the Bigg Boss house have annoyed several internet users so far, and now Uorfi has joined the list. This is after Uorfi said that Sajid’s “personality stinks” when the filmmaker suggested MC Stan to slap Archana Gautam because the rapper expressed his wish to take voluntary exit from the show and this act will result in Bigg Boss kicking him out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeevika Singh (@sjeevika40)

It all began when after a nasty verbal spat with Archana over household chores, Stan was unhappy and expressed his wish to take a voluntary exit from the reality show. Listening to this, Sajid suggested that he should slap the actress-turned-politician and after this Bigg Boss will automatically kick him out of the show. Of course, Sajid didn’t mean his words literally as he was putting effort so that Stan changed his mind about quitting the show. However, Sajid’s words weren’t taken very well by Uorfi, who ended up slamming the director for his suggestion. Taking to the story of her Instagram account, Uorfi lashed at Sajid for provoking Stan to slap a fellow contestant. Uorfi said that Sajid came to the show with the hope that it “will clear his image,” but the filmmaker showed his “true colour”, as he is encouraging contestants to hit a female.

Uorfi wrote, “Sajid Khan thought coming to Bigg Boss will clear his image but dayum he showed his true Colors. He is actually encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant. His personality stinks.”

Needless to say that Bigg Boss fans across the globe are desperately waiting to see if show host Salman will address Sajid’s behaviour in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

