Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam calls MC Stan 'ghatiya' as they indulge in nasty fight

From a daily dose of drama to brewing controversy, one of the highest-rated shows on television Bigg Boss has truly become the playground of nasty fights and unending arguments. While every day unfolds a new fight in the reality show, Archana Gautam appears to be a constant around the heated environment. So far, not a single contestant is left in the Bigg Boss who hasn’t engaged in a war of words with the actress-turned-politician. Now the latest celebrity to indulge in a verbal spat with Archana is rapper MC Stan. Taking to Instagram, the official account of Colors TV has shared a video, which reveals that the fight began because Stan didn’t do his cleaning duty. And then What Archana was quick to point that out and ended up calling Stan ghatiya. Well, Stan isn’t the one to take things quietly as he responded to her saying Tere baap ka naukar hai kya?

The now-viral video begins by showing Archana screaming at Stan, “Kab tak janta ki khairaat mein rahega yaha pe? Janta aese ghatiya logo ko pasand nahi karti. Iske saare fans ko main bolna chahti hun isne jharu nahi lagayi bhaiyya (For how long will you stay here on the viewers’ alms? The audience doesn’t like such cheap people. I want to tell all his fans he hasn’t cleaned the house).” Fumed after listening to Archana, Stan responded her saying, “Tere baap ka naukar hai kya (Am I your father’s servant)?” In a bid to give Stan a befitting answer, Archana ended up saying, “Mera baap Bigg Boss hai, uska toh naukar hai na (My father is Bigg Boss, you are his servant, right)?” This led Stan questioning her again ‘if Bigg Boss was her father’ and made a comment about Archana’s mother, which was beeped out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

But this doesn’t stop Archana, as she screamed at Stan asking if he wasn’t ashamed of saying such things about Bigg Boss, and quizzed if he had a mother or not. Calling him lazy, Archana continued by asking Stan to not speak nonsense. Listening to all this, Stan called her “’shemdi! (a girl with a runny nose)”. Well, Archana doesn’t seem to be in the mood to let that go as she said, “Salman sir se dandh lagegi. Tere jaese ghatiya ko Salman sir dekhenge (Salman sir will punish you. He will take care of a cheap person like you).” Stan was seen asking Archana to not call him cheap, as she continued calling him ghatiya. However, the video concluded with Archana responding that Stan was, is and will remain cheap. Reasoning the same, Archana said that one who can’t respect someone’s mother will always remain cheap. And later shooed him away, saying “Phut yaha se.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.