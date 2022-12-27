Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur discuss Abdu Rozik's changed behaviour, he denies the allegations

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar left the Bigg Boss 16 fans with a wave of emotions. While on one hand Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar’s fans turned teary-eyed witnessing the Udaariyaan actor exiting the house, the episode was nothing less than a treat for all the Abdu Rozik fans, as the Tajik singer made a comeback in the house. The episode showed that as soon as Abdu entered the house every house member ran towards him to welcome him with open arms. Just a few moments later to his entry into the house, Abdu’s close friends Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen discussing his changed behaviour. Although Abdu was seen denying it at that time, the latest episode of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 once again showed Nimrit deeply affected by Abdu’s changed behaviour towards her.

Not just this, but the latest episode also exhibited filmmaker Sajid, who has been often heard calling Abdu his younger brother, appearing upset on the same. During the day, when Sajid was sitting with Nimrit, MC Stan, and Abdu, the filmmaker complained to the singer about his changed attitude. Sajid was heard saying that from the time Abdu returned, he had become a bit arrogant. Sajid said, “Ye jabse bahar se aaya hai na bahut ganda waala attitude leke aaya…” Listening to this, Stan and Nimrit agreed, while Abdu was seen denying it. All three of them claimed that Abdu is only talking to Shiv Thakare. Sajid while continuing further said that before Abdu’s stint in the reality show, he was never loved so much in India, and thanks to Bigg Boss 16 that people in the country not only love him but Abdu has also become a star.

Listening to this Abdu interrupts and is quick to correct him that 56 percent of his fan base is from India even before he entered the reality show. Responding to Abdu, Sajid said that he represents the common man and he was not aware of him when he entered the Bigg Boss house. Sajid said, “I did not know you when I met you in Bigg Boss, now I know you of course and I think like a common man. The Abdu who went is not the Abdu who has come back.” Then Sajid goes on to ask Nirmit about the same, “Hasn’t he changed, please tell him.”

Nimrit was already feeling dejected since Abdu arrived as he continuously ignored her. And after Sajid quizzed her about Abdu’s behaviour, Nimrit said that now she feels that if she ever visited Dubai and called Abdu saying she was in Dubai and “let’s meet,” Nimrit believes that Abdu might not even pick up the call. In addition, Nimrit said that she was “being very respectable” towards his emotions. Moreover, it doesn’t change the fact that she doesn’t love him and he is still as important to her as he was. The conversation concludes with Abdu clarifying that nothing has changed but still all of them didn’t believe him.

