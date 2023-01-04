Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan and Archana Gautam target each other's parents, get abusive in an explosive fight
Archana took a dig at Stan's fan following and mocked him for not cleaning the bathroom. The singer later locked himself in washroom and threatened to quit the show.
Abdu Rozik is now the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house and in the recent task of cleanliness, things got rather untidy. Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into an altercation. Archana took a dig at Stan’s fan following and mocked him for not cleaning the bathroom. The singer later locked himself in washroom and threatened to quit the show.
Also, when Archana complained to Abdu about bathroom cleanliness, the singer said, “I checked everything. If you are feeling so bad then you go and clean the washroom.” Archana replied, “I am not here to clean the washroom.”
After Archana and Stan’s fight, Bigg Boss called them and made it clear, “If you want to show such a weak personality and negative side then I will also make sure your fans see all of this.”
Salman Khan’s reality shows Bigg Boss season 16 has truly kept the entertainment quotient of the fans amped up. From bringing in controversial candidates to brewing fights inside the house, this year’s Bigg Boss is hands down running ahead of other shows when it comes to hooking the audiences to their seats. While all the house mates must be credited for their equal share of participation, Archana Gautam is one contestant who has truly grabbed eyeballs in every episode.
As the dynamics inside the house are changing every day, Archana has often been found getting into trouble for her war of words with other housemates. Well, the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 revealed that Archana has apparently landed in trouble once again. This is after she got into a fight with Vikkas Manaktala and ended up throwing hot water.
