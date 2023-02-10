Recently, on an episode of Bigg Boss 16, the journey of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was shown from the beginning of the show till now and she and her fans, both got emotional. They have even declared her the winner of the show. Here are some Twitter reactions:

This clip is enough I think that she is the only deserving winner of this season ! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Na kabhi jhuki nh kabhi rukhi nh hi jhuki ✨#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 #PriyankaPaltan #VoteForPriyanka pic.twitter.com/QCaL5qPEPL — N:)) (@FannPratik) February 10, 2023

She’s a leader and they ended her journey video with this clip That says everything ❤️#PriyankaChaharChoudharyᅠ#priyankit pic.twitter.com/V0i0Ojcr98 — Priya ♥️ (@Priya9418) February 9, 2023

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY

will lift d trophy in 12th feb.

if she won’t then i’ll deactivate my id..That’s how much i’m serious about her winning..My prediction for finale.

1.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary (winner)

2. MC

3.Archana

4.Shiv

5.Shalin #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #VoteForPriyanka pic.twitter.com/Hs4NCL1gzO — ASHA- ( PRIYANKA SHIVANI FAN ) (@simplysimple23) February 9, 2023

Talking about the finale, as we all wait for our favourite contestant of the Top five to emerge as the winner, a picture of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with the Bigg Boss trophy is making rounds on the internet. From creating ripples with her sizzling chemistry with Ankit Gupta to locking horns with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare, Priyanka has grabbed attention since the beginning of the reality show. Therefore, since the start, the Udaariyaan actress was counted among the strong contestants in the house. Now, the viral picture shows Priyanka giving out a triumphant vibe as she holds the Bigg Boss trophy in her lap.

Well, before you jump to a conclusion, we must tell you that the Bigg Boss finale hasn’t taken place and is scheduled to premiere on Sunday. Therefore, the picture that has set the internet ablaze is clearly photoshopped, created by one of Priyanka’s fans. The photograph came to light after Bigg Boss 11 contestant and actress Arshi Khan took to her official Twitter account and dropped the picture, announcing whom she is supporting out loud. It must be noted that Arshi has constantly been supporting Priyanka and is often rooting for her win. Recently she dropped the picture, with the caption, “Three trends running simultaneously.. For me Priyanka owns trophy.”

